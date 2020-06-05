GATEWAY PUNDIT

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (Democrat) issued a warning to the “Jewish community” that he would arrest them for gathering in public as they did for a rabbi’s funeral in the Williamsburg neighborhood in late April. De Blasio personally intervened at the funeral gathering as a violation of social distancing rules for the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus pandemic. New York police broke up another Jewish funeral in Brooklyn in early May. But today THOUSANDS of New Yorkers attended a memorial service for George Floyd. De Blasio spoke at the funeral.

