Mayor Bill de Blasio has drawn outrage over his tweet slamming a huge funeral for a rabbi who died of COVID-19 in which he said he instructed police to make arrests if necessary – while organizers claimed Hizzoner had actually approved the gathering in the first place. Hundreds of Orthodox Jews gathered Tuesday night in the streets near Rutledge Street and Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg to pay their respects for the rabbi, identified by The Yeshiva World as Chaim Mertz. “Something absolutely unacceptable happened in Williamsburg tonite: a large funeral gathering in the middle of this pandemic,” de Blasio wrote on Twitter. “When I heard, I went there myself to ensure the crowd was dispersed. And what I saw WILL NOT be tolerated so long as we are fighting the Coronavirus,” he said.

