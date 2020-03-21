New York Post:

Facing intense criticism of his indecisiveness during the ever-widening coronavirus crisis, Mayor Bill de Blasio pointed the finger Friday at the feds, at one point telling President Trump to “get the hell out of the way.”

De Blasio told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the White House must step up and provide the city with a huge shipment of medical supplies by April, including millions of surgical masks and thousands of respirators. He also wants the military to assist the Big Apple.

“He’s not acting like a commander-in-chief because he doesn’t know how,” de Blasio said of the president. “He should get the hell out of the way.”

Read more at The New York Post