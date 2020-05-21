NY POST

New York City could start reopening from its coronavirus-induced shutdown as early as June 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. “All roads are leading to the first half of June,” de Blasio said during his daily coronavirus press briefing, explaining that the Big Apple is expected to meet its own targets involving hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and the amount of those testing positive for the bug, as well as the state’s seven COVID-related benchmarks by that time. Clarifying the timing of the city’s phased reopening, de Blasio said, “I’m saying first half of June. I’m obviously giving a little bit of range there, but I mean literally the first half of June, so somewhere between June 1 and June 15. “I’m basing that on everything we know today,” de Blasio said, adding, “This disease has thrown us a lot of curveballs so we’re not going to rest on laurels or assume we have a crystal ball.”

