ABC 7:

It happened abruptly — a sign appeared in the windows of the Wawa next door to the Columbia Heights Metro station, announcing it was closed.

Many customers didn’t even notice the sign and learned of the closing only after grabbing locked doors.

It happened abruptly — a sign appeared in the windows of the Wawa next door to the Columbia Heights Metro station, announcing it was closed. (7News)

One customer, William Jordan, noted they’d only opened a couple of years and he was surprised they were closing so soon.

While Wawa did not respond to 7News late Tuesday, Chris Donatelli, landlord for the property, said Wawa execs told him they were leaving because of problems in the neighborhood.

He said they are only four years into a 15-year lease for the property and they remain responsible for paying the lease unless they find another tenant to take it over.

READ MORE