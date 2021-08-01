Washington Examiner

Fewer than 24 hours after Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrated her 49th birthday with a DJ and comedian Dave Chappelle, she officiated a wedding at The Line DC, a four-star hotel in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of the city. Despite the mayor’s order, the wedding reception featured hundreds of unmasked guests served by dozens of wait staff, including a conspicuously unmasked Bowser. Bowser, who was not sitting at the table designated for her during wedding toasts, did not wear a mask despite not actively eating or drinking. When approached by the Washington Examiner to explain why she was maskless at an event now legally obligated to enforce mask compliance, security blockaded the free press. At least 3 out of 5 adults in the district and 3 in 4 seniors have been vaccinated. Even with the delta variant of the coronavirus, vaccination has proven eminently effective, even more so than masks. Of the nearly 400,000 district residents fully vaccinated against the pandemic, just four (all of whom were elderly or had preexisting conditions) died.

Read more at the Washington Examiner