BREITBART:

Washington, DC, could become the first jurisdiction to restore voting rights for prisoners after a majority of its council-members on Tuesday backed bills to give incarcerated individuals voting rights and the ability to vote via absentee ballots.

Council-member Robert White (D) introduced legislation that would give voting rights to “residents convicted and imprisoned for committing felonies.” Another bill would allow D.C. residents in federal prisons to vote with absentee ballots.

According to WAMU, “while D.C. felons automatically regain the right to vote once they leave prison, a law dating back to 1955 automatically strips that right upon conviction.” Vermont and Maine have always allowed incarcerated individuals to vote.

The movement to give prisoners voting rights got momentum and national attention after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said at a CNN town hall event that even terrorists like the Boston Bomber should retain their voting rights.