DAILY MAIL:

Dayton gunman Connor Betts’ depraved appetite for murder, drugs and Satanism is laid bare in series of chilling journal entries obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

The warped loner, 24, declares himself a servant of ‘evil incarnate’ and rants about everything from schizophrenia to satanic rituals and massacres.

He even hints at the idea of ‘hunting’ a victim to kill at the University of Dayton – writing: ‘We take a b***h, a person, man, convince them to come with us then poof, gone lol down?’

The frightening pages were revealed by a former friend who paints a confounding picture of Betts as a frequent methamphetamine smoker who played violent video games – but was never a racist or interested in weapons.

Betts finally acted on his murderous impulses when he went on the rampage early Sunday morning, slaughtering nine people and injuring a further 27 in Ned Pepper’s Bar.

His sister Megan, 22, was among the first to be killed before Betts was shot dead by police patrolling Dayton’s Oregon District. Six of his nine victims were African Americans.

As cops search for a motive, friends and acquaintances have come forward to speak of a troubled young man whose ‘dark thoughts’ scared even himself.

Himes can testify, however, to the fact that Betts was a frequent drug user, taking methamphetamine, cocaine – or ‘whatever upper he could get his hands on’ in days-long binges.

‘But he was very consistent with the methamphetamine. I don’t know if he got into slamming with needles, but he was pretty much smoking it every day when we were hanging out.

‘Coke was also a strong factor but he couldn’t afford it so much. It was either that or medications like Adderall or Vyvanse, anything to keep him up for days on end.