The Daily Beast:

The gunman who attacked a bar in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday morning killed his sister in the massacre, officials said.

Connor Betts, 24, of Ohio was identified as the deceased gunman by authorities during a Sunday afternoon press conference. Betts killed his sister, 22-year-old sister Megan, and eight other people, officials added. At least 26 other people were injured.

Betts opened fire outside of a bar called Ned Peppers in the city’s Oregon District, a downtown hub filled with bars, clubs, restaurants and galleries. Authorities said police officers responded within one minute of the gunfire erupting and killed Betts as he attempted to enter the bar with a rifle, body armor and high-capacity magazine.

“We will never know how many lives were saved,” Gov. Mike DeWine said at a Sunday afternoon press conference. “The police department and the mayor gave me, my wife and I, the tour. The assailant was obviously very very close to being able to kill dozens and dozens more people.”

Police searched the home of Betts’ home, where he reportedly lived with his sister. Authorities did not offer a motive for the shooting.