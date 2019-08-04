WBNS10, Ohio:

The suspect in the Dayton shooting early Saturday morning where nine people were killed has been identified as a 24-year-old man.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News the shooter was identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts, of Bellbrook, Ohio. The sources said police were searching his home Sunday morning. Police said the suspect was shot and killed by officers in less than one minute.

The shooting happened at 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of East 5th Street in the Oregon District in Dayton.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said at a press briefing that the suspect was wearing body armor, and was using a large gun with high-capacity magazines.