NEW YORK POST:

Dayton mass shooter Connor Betts was reportedly the lead singer of a misogynistic “pornogrind” metal band called Menstrual Munchies — which released songs about rape, murder, necrophilia and other gruesome acts against women.

“I feel s–tty having let him be in the band, doing those lyrics,” said bandmate Jesse Creekbaum in an interview with VICE News. “It’s like, Jesus Christ, how much of this was like real life for him?”

Betts, 24, slaughtered nine people on Sunday — including his own sister — with an AR-style rifle before being killed by police. He also managed to wound 27.

“I know, like, whereas I saw it as a joke — like, ‘Let’s play this and we’ll shock some people,’ and then the people that we know laugh — he didn’t see it as a joke,” Creekbaum said. “He was like, ‘F–k, yeah. We’re gonna do this.’”