A former friend of the gunman who slaughtered nine people outside of a Dayton, Ohio, bar said he cut off their friendship when the mass shooter held a gun to his head about five months ago, a report said Monday.

Will El-Fakir, who went to the same high school as gunman Connor Betts, told the Dayton Daily News that Betts had been “getting a little violent with friends” and began to bring guns around them in recent months.

Betts then held a gun to El-Fakir’s head about five months ago for no reason, he told the newspaper. El-Fakir said he cut ties with Betts after the incident.

El-Fakir told the newspaper he recounted the incident to Dayton police officials Sunday afternoon.