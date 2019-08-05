NEW YORK POST:

Dayton gunman Connor Betts squeezed off at least 41 rounds in his 30-second rampage — but may have brought as many as 250 rounds to the bloodbath, cops said Monday.

“If all the magazines that we recovered from the suspect were completely full … including the loose rounds found on the ground near him, as well as in a backpack that he carried, he would’ve had a maximum of 250 rounds in his possession at the time,” said Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl.

Masked and clad in body armor, Betts, 24, opened fire with his AR-15-style rifle outside a hopping stretch of bars in the Ohio city around 1:05 a.m. Sunday, cops have said.

He killed nine people — including his own sister — before he was fatally shot by police.

But the volume of his rifle and the double-drum magazine with which it was equipped — both legally purchased — underscores how much worse the slaughter could have been.