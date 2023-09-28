The neo-fascist Ukrainian Azov Brigade celebrated the Day of the Dead on Sunday, as it does every year on the autumn equinox, in various locations in Ukraine. The pro-war Mainstream Media used to criticize the Azov Brigade as Nazis, but now pretends like they don’t exist.

The Azov Brigade was founded in 2014 with funding by oligarch Igor Kolomoisky, who is believed to be the true owner of Hunter Biden’s former employer Burisma and also funded the Presidential campaign of Volodymyr Zelensky. Kolomoisky has since fallen into disfavor with the Kiev Regime and was arrested Sept. 2.

Before the war, Western media regularly reported on the neo-fascist elements of Ukrainian militias, which was again highlighted by Volodymyr Zelensky’s salute to a former member of the Waffen-SS before the Canadian Parliament Sept. 22. Since the start of the war, however, Western media have taken to downplaying the role of neo-fascist militias such as the Azov Brigade, which played a major role in the Battle of Mariupol and supplied western media with intel and footage of the battle.

