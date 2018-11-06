NEW YORK POST:



Two daycare workers in Missouri are facing felony charges after an outraged mom shared shocking footage of them running an alleged “fight club” with children as young as 3.

Mickala Guliford, 28, and Tena Dailey, 22, were charged Saturday with endangering the welfare of a child — two years after the alleged incident took place. Both are due to appear in court on Dec. 3.

The charges were filed just a few weeks after Nicole Merseal shared a video of brawling that involved her 4-year-old son. Merseal sued Adventure Learning Center in St. Louis over the December 2016 incident, claiming Guliford and Dailey egged on the fights.

Both teachers were arrested and lost their jobs, but neither of them faced charges until Merseal spoke out publicly in the last few weeks.

Just a week ago, a spokeswoman for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office told the AP that charges would not be filed due to “insufficient evidence.” But on Monday, the spokesperson said they were able to obtain the additional evidence needed to charge the teachers.

“It makes me happy. That’s exactly what we were hoping. That’s the reason why we brought this to the media,” Merseal told Fox 2 Now. “We were wanting them to take a second look at this because I don’t feel like there was any punishment.”