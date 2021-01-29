Just the News:

The 76-page report conclude the number of such deaths were under-counted by as much as 50%. WHY? BECAUSE NURSING HOME RESIDENTS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL WHO DIED THERE, WERE NOT COUNTED AS NURSING HOME DEATHS!

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday gave no direct response Friday to a report a day earlier by the New York attorney general that found the governor’s administration had vastly underreported the number of coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes across the state.

“Everyone did the best they could,” he said. “If you think there was a mistake, go talk to the federal government. It’s not about pointing fingers or placing blame.”

The governor and the state health department have been sensitive since last spring to accusations that any actions of theirs could be tied to the more than 8,500 officially reported deaths in New York state nursing homes.

The report found consistent and significant discrepancies between the number of deaths reported to the office of the attorney general by nursing homes and the death count officially released by the New York Health Department.

“Preliminary data obtained by O.A.G. suggests that many nursing home residents died from Covid-19 in hospitals after being transferred from their nursing homes, which is not reflected in D.O.H.’s published total nursing home death data,” reads a summary of the AG’s report.

In Friday’s press conference, Cuomo also said indoor dining in New York will reopen on Feb. 14 at 25% capacity.

