European Commission VP Věra Jourová claimed that America will “soon” pass laws criminalizing so-called “hate speech” in spite of the First Amendment.

Jourová made the remarks at the Davos summit on Tuesday during a session hosted by CNN’s Brian Stelter discussing “The Clear and Present Danger of Disinformation.”

European Commission VP Věra Jourová at the WEF:



"Illegal hate speech, which you will have soon also in the U.S. I think that we have a strong reason why we have this in the criminal law." pic.twitter.com/iLR1MePTYT January 17, 2023

“For hate speech, we need the people who understand the language and the case law in the country, because what qualifies as hate speech, illegal hate speech, which you will have soon also in the U.S., we have a strong reason why we have this in the criminal law,” Jourová said.

She added that Big Tech companies need to do more to police speech rather than leaving it up to AI algorithms.

This comes as Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) introduced a bill in the House that would broadly criminalize some forms of “hate speech,” including perpetuating facts about “replacement theory.”

According to the bill, a “person engages in a white supremacy inspired hate crime when white supremacy ideology has motivated the planning, development, preparation, or perpetration of actions that constituted a crime or were undertaken in furtherance of activity that, if effectuated, would have constituted a crime.”

Specifically, the bill would impose criminal penalties for anyone who “published material advancing white supremacy, white supremacist ideology, antagonism based on ‘replacement theory,’ or hate speech that vilifies or is otherwise directed against any non-White person or group, and such published material,” if it was “read, heard, or viewed by a person who engaged in the planning, development, preparation, or perpetration of a white supremacy inspired hate crime.”

READ MORE