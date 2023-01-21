According to the World Economic Forum, the near future promises that we, as a global society ruled by a one-world government will “own nothing and be happy” as we sit down to our daily ration of grubs and crickets, all laced with the latest COVID vaccine while waiting for Al Gore to deliver the nightly Two Minutes Hate address.

If that were not enough to entice the world’s 7 million residents, however, WEF founder Klaus Schwab and the gang took a break from plotting the “Great Reset” on Thursday to offer a glimpse of what the arts might look like in the new world order.

Suffice it to say, it may take some getting used to.

The musical interlude was billed as “Noa’s Ark—Music as a Catalyst for Change” and featured the vocal stylings of Israeli singer–activist Achinoam “Noa” Nini accompanied on guitar by longtime collaborator Gil Dor.

