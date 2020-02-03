The Times UK:

David Mamet is facing a backlash from his peers because of his support for The Donald. Now he’s writing a drama inspired by what’s happening in Hollywood. The legendary playwright tells Ben Hoyle why.

“You implied something about the mess that is this country,” declares David Mamet from his armchair by the fire. “But that’s the definition of a country: it’s a f***in’ mess. Any country is a mess and it’s always the rich and the poor, and this race and that race, and the old and the young. We’re always at each other’s throats all the time.” The Pulitzer-prize-winning playwright, Oscar-nominated screenwriter and tireless controversialist pauses for breath. Then he acclaims the wisdom of the Founding Fathers and their “very, very biblical view” that underpinned the Declaration of Independence and the constitution.

Read more at The Times UK