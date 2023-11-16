David DePape found guilty of breaking into ex-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, brutally attacking her husband with a hammer

A federal jury found David DePape guilty of breaking into the San Francisco home of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2022 and launching a brutal hammer attack on her husband Paul.

DePape, 43, could face a life sentence in federal prison if convicted of the Oct. 28, 2022 home invasion attack that left 83-year-old Paul Pelosi with a fractured skull and other serious injuries.

During the week-long [started Thursday] trial, DePape took the stand and said he was initially looking for Pelosi’s wife, Nancy, so he could speak to her about Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election.

Federal prosecutors, however, said DePape broke into the home at about 2 a.m. to “break [Nancy’s] knee caps,” but instead found a sleeping Paul Pelosi in the couple’s bedroom because the former House Speaker was in Washington DC at the time.

Jurors on Thursday found DePape guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official in retaliation for the performance of their duties.

READ MORE