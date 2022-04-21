NY Post

The handyman ex-lover of slain Queens mom Orsolya Gaal was charged Thursday after confessing to the brutal slaying — traced through the blood-soaked boots that were left at the crime scene, police sources told The Post. David Bonola, 44, was taken into custody and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon over the brutal weekend stabbing, the NYPD confirmed early Thursday. Multiple sources told The Post that Bonola was the handyman thought to have also been Gaal’s lover — and that he quickly gave a full confession. He was picked up thanks to the pair of blood-soaked boots that The Post exclusively revealed Wednesday had been left at the crime scene, Gaal’s stately Forest Hills home, law enforcement sources said. He admitted to having an argument before stabbing his one-time lover nearly 60 times and carting her body away in a giant hockey bag, the sources said.

