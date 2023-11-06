David Axelrod Questions if It Is ‘Wise’ for Joe Biden to Run in 2024: ‘HIS Best Interest or the Country’s?’

President Joe Biden needs to decide if it is “wise” for him to run as the Democrat nominee in the 2024 presidential race — which will likely set him up for a 2020 rematch — CNN political analyst David Axelrod said, asking whether doing so is in Biden’s best interest or the country’s.

“It’s very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict & Biden’s team says his resolve to run is firm. He’s defied CW before but this will send tremors of doubt thru the party–not ‘bed-wetting,’ but legitimate concern,” Axelrod said over the weekend in reaction to the latest New York Times/Siena poll, showing former President Donald Trump leading Biden in five out of six key swing states.

“The greatest concern is that his biggest liability is the one thing he can’t change. Among all the unpredictables there is one thing that is sure: the age arrow only points in one direction,” Axelrod continued, contending that Biden is correct to be “proud” of his accomplishments, although he did not list the so-called achievements.

More here.