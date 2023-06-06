Seventeen former fans of Dave Ramsey have filed a $150 million class-action lawsuit against the Christian financial guru and Ramsey Solutions CEO, alleging he endorsed a timeshare exit program that defrauded customers.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for Western Washington in April and first reported last week by Religion News Service, names Ramsey, marketing company Happy Hour Media Group and The Lampo Group.

The suit alleges that Ramsey, Timeshare Exit Team and Happy Hour Media Group violated the Washington Consumer Protection Act and are guilty of “unjust enrichment” by defrauding customers and committing negligent malpresentation.

The plaintiffs claim they followed Ramsey’s advice by paying thousands of dollars to Timeshare Exit Team, which went out of business last year. The company allegedly charged clients at least $5,000 each to get rid of their timeshares and offered a money-back guarantee.

