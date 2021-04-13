The Daily Mail:

Daunte Wright warrant was for attempted aggravated robbery charges after ‘choking and holding a woman at gunpoint for $820 in 2019,’ court papers reveal

Daunte Wright was shot dead by Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kimberly Potter Sunday after he was pulled over for ‘expired license plate tags’

DailyMail.com can reveal that Wright, 20, had a warrant out for his arrest for attempted aggravated robbery charges at the time

Charging papers allege Wright and a second man, Emajay Driver, attended a party in December 2019 at the home of two women in Osseo, Minnesota

The women allowed the pair to crash after they said they didn’t have a ride home

The next morning, after one of the women went to withdraw $820 in rent money, Wright allegedly held her at gunpoint and demanded she give him the cash

His bail was originally set at $100k with orders that he should not contact the victim or any witnesses, refrain from drugs and alcohol and not have any weapon

It was revoked in July last year due to his ‘failure to not possess a firearm or ammunition’ and not keeping in touch with his probation officer

DailyMail.com has also learned that online speculation that Wright did not know there was a warrant out for his arrest is false

Daunte Wright choked a woman and threatened to shoot her if she did not hand over $820 she had stuffed in her bra, court papers obtained by DailyMail.com allege.

That is the case that led to a warrant for his arrest at the time he was shot and killed by police officer Kimberly Potter in Minnesota on Sunday, leading to days of unrest.

And online speculation that he did not know there was a warrant out for his arrest is false, DailyMail.com has learned. A letter returned to the court for having a wrong address was giving notice of a court date in August and had nothing to do with the warrant.

Wright, 20, was shot dead in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Sunday by Potter, 48, a 26-year veteran in the Brooklyn Center Police Department. She says she mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her taser. After the gun fired, she is heard on body camera saying: ‘Holy s**t I shot him.’ Potter and Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon both resigned on Tuesday.

Wright was allegedly pulled over for having expired license plate tags, although he called his mother and told her it was for having an air freshener hanging on his rear-view mirror. While checking his details, Potter and other officers learned of the warrant.

When they tried to handcuff him, Wright got back into his car and at that point Potter shot him in the chest after warning fellow officers to get out of the way by shouting, ‘Taser, taser, taser.’

Wright was due to face trial on a charge of attempted aggravated robbery – with a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Charging papers say he and a second man, Emajay Driver went to a home shared by two women in Osseo, Minnesota ‘to party’ in December 2019. At the time, Wright was 19 and Driver was 18.

The women asked them to leave around 2.30 am on December 1, but they said they didn’t have a ride and the women – who are not identified in the court documents – allowed them to sleep on the floor.

In the morning, one of the women went to the bank to get her $820 rent money which she gave to the other woman and then left for work. As Wright, Driver and the second woman were leaving, Wright allegedly tried to hold up the woman.

Officer Potter and other officers learned of the warrant after pulling Wright (pictured with his son) over for ‘expired license plate tags’ on Sunday

‘Defendant Wright then pulled a black handgun with silver trim out from either his right waistband or his right coat pocket and pointed it at victim and demanded the rent money,’ continued Mikkelson.

‘Victim said “Are you serious?” Defendant Wright replied: “Give me the f**king money, I know you have it.” When the woman again asked him if he was serious, Wright is said to have replied: ‘I’m not playing around.’

Mikkelson’s report said: ‘The $820 cash was tucked in the victim’s bra and defendant Wright placed his hand around victim’s neck and choked her while trying to pull the cash from under her bra.

‘Victim was able to get loose from defendant Wright and started to kneel down and scream.’ After more yelling, Wright allegedly told the woman that he was going to shoot her unless he got the money.

‘Give me the money and we will leave,’ he allegedly said. ‘Give me the money and we will go.’

Overnight protests broke out in New York, Washington, D.C., Portland, Seattle and elsewhere.

Police officer Potter’s five-bedroom home was surrounded by cops unloading barricades on Tuesday after her address was leaked online.

A police source told DailyMail.com that they anticipate protests later and said they are taking precautions to prevent the home being wrecked.

‘We learned from [Derek] Chauvin. His house got totally smashed up in the protests,’ the source said.

Potter left the property late last night with her 54-year-old husband Jeff and their sons Sam and Nick.

Jeff Potter, retired from cop work with the Police Department in Fridley, Minnesota, in 2017 after 26 years. He now works as a corporate investigator at Allina Health. A relative was also spotted at the home on Tuesday morning, taking a series of cardboard boxes out of the property and loading it into their car.

Police sources told DailyMail.com that Potter and her family have left the area entirely.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday, Wright’s parents Katie and Aubrey said they could not accept their son’s death was a mistake.

‘I cannot accept that. I lost my son, he’s never coming back. I can’t accept a mistake, that doesn’t even sound right,’ Aubrey said.

‘This officer has been on the force for 26 years.’

Wright’s mother added that she wants Potter to be held accountable for ‘everything she’s taken from us’.

His aunt, Naisha Wright, had earlier called for Potter to be jailed for ‘not knowing the difference between a fully loaded pistol and a taser’.

‘Accident? An accident? No, come on now! I own a 20,000 volt taser. They don’t feel nothing like a gun,’ she told CNN. ‘My family’s blood is on their hands.’

Naisha has denied that her nephew’s license plate tag was expired, as police have said. She also said a misdemeanor warrant that was out for her nephew was ‘just for some weed’.

