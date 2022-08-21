Russian authorities launched a murder investigation Sunday into the car bomb killing of the daughter of an influential ally of President Vladimir Putin.

Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian war mastermind and Putin “spiritual advisor” Alexander Dugin, died instantly late Saturday night when a bomb went off inside her father’s Toyota Land Cruiser, according to Russian state media.

рашист дугин приехал на место взрыва автомобиля, в котором находилась его дочь



Детали: как пишут российские паблики, дарья дугина возвращалась с семейного фестиваля «Традиция» в усадьбе захарово. дугин планировал ехать вместе с дочерью, но в последний момент сел в другую машину. pic.twitter.com/4wnJ2BmbTz — DanaElena. 🇺🇦🇪🇺🇮🇹🇷🇴🇵🇱 (@danielapruna2) August 20, 2022

“An explosive device, presumably installed in the Toyota Land Cruiser, went off on a public road and the car caught fire. The female driver died at the scene,” investigators said in a statement to TASS. “All possible versions of the crime are being probed into.”

