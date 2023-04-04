The Gateway Pundit previously reported New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan is presiding over President Trump’s Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ case.

Judge Merchan previously oversaw the tax fraud cases of the Trump’s Org and the Trump Org’s former CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Trump is not a fan of Merchan and took to Truth Social last week and wrote “Juan Manuel Merchan, was hand picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors, & is the same person who “railroaded” my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg.”

Merchan has been described as a life long Democrat and a bombshell discovery of his daughter’s LinkedIn account reveals his daughter is not just a Democrat but a Democrat who previously worked on Kamala Harris’ Presidential campaign.

READ MORE