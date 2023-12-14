Daughter of Israeli man abducted by Hamas in boxers protests in underwear: ‘Don’t ask me if I’m cold, my father is colder’

Israeli woman protests in boxers.

An Israeli woman whose father was abducted by Hamas in his undergarments is pleading for his release with a public show of solidarity in matching underwear.

“Don’t ask me if I’m cold, my father is colder,” read a sign beside Ela Ben Ami at “Kidnapped Square” in Tel Aviv, video posted by Channel 13 shows.

Her dad, Ohad Ben Ami, and mom, Raz, both 57, of Kibbutz Be’eri, were among the roughly 240 people kidnapped on Oct. 7. He was photographed being dragged away in only his boxers and an undershirt.

“We are at the seventh candle of Hanukkah, [and] I promised myself and my father that by tomorrow he will be here with us to light the eighth candle,” she said, according to Walla.

“That’s why I’m sitting here, because we have no other way to shout our cry,” she said. “We need to be listened to. I’ll be as cold as he is, I don’t know if they brought him new clothes. They have to go home now.”

