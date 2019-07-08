NEW YORK POST:

Maurene Comey, daughter of fired FBI Director James Comey, is reportedly one of the prosecutors in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

A source confirmed her involvement to CNN on Sunday.

Maurene Comey has been serving as an assistant US attorney in the Southern District of New York since 2015. Her father, who was ousted from the FBI two years ago by President Trump, held the same position between 1987 and 1993.

Comey has worked on a number of cases involving obstruction of justice, racketeering and embezzlement.

Legal experts told Law&Crime that Epstein — who is charged in a massive new underage sex trafficking case — could also face money laundering, public corruption and other tax-related charges on account of the Southern District of New York’s Public Corruption Unit reportedly being involved in the case.

“Who knows?” said trial analyst Gene Rossi. “The sky’s the limit.”