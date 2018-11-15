FOX NEWS:

Newly released dashcam video shows the moments a police officer in Arkansas stared down the barrel of a gun during an intense shootout with an illegal immigrant suspect over the weekend.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the incident happened Sunday, after County Corporal Brett Thompson tried to initiate a traffic stop around 12:43 p.m. in Tontitown, located just outside Fayetteville.

The driver, 29-year-old Luis Cobos-Cenobio, didn’t stop and the officer reportedly initiated a brief chase. After eventually pulling over, Cobos-Cenobio got out of his vehicle and began shooting at Thompson, officials said.

The video released Tuesday shows the moment the 29-year-old riddled Thompson’s vehicle with bullet holes. Thompson quickly returned fire, and Cobos-Cenobio fled the scene.