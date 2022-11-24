A CHILLING list of targets was found by the body of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooter after he killed six and left four injured before killing himself, a local reporter has revealed.

Manager Andre Bing has been identified as the Virginia store employee who opened fire in the break room at the beginning of the night shift on Tuesday.

WAVY TV journalist Brett Hall said on Wednesday that a source within the Chesapeake public safety department said first responders found a list near the shooter’s body of “employees he presumably wanted to target.”

Hall added that the source was not allowed to speak publicly on the matter, and The U.S. Sun has not been able to independently corroborate the information.

