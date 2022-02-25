MEANING IN HISTORY SUBSTACK:

I really didn’t think it would come to this—and it shouldn’t have. That war has come is a testament to the bankruptcy of our foreign policy establishment, and probably of its control by globalist ideologues seeking to impose their governance on the entire world. Obviously I can’t stay up to date on developments and write at the same time. However, here are two useful links to articles at Zerohedge that provide useful context.

First, the early state of the war and Russian goals. It appears at this point that the Russian attack is relatively narrowly focused on military targets. I say that because so far there are no reports of power grid outages or pipeline disruptions. In other words, this isn’t total war.

This article describes early reporting—with a bit of video footage—which is obviously incomplete:

“Dark Day For Europe” is exactly right—and a huge failure for US foreign policy.

In addition, however, the article quotes Putin’s spokesman describing Russian goals:

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday issued comment on the scope and goal of the military objections, citing Putin’s aim of the “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine. “Ideally, Ukraine should be liberated, cleansed of Nazis, of pro-Nazi people and ideology,” Peskov said, saying that operations would end only once these objectives have been reached. It remains unclear whether this will mean regime change in Kiev, though at this point that scenario is looking more than likely. There were early reports that President Zelensky has been offered safe passage if he leaves Ukraine.

