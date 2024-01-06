Dark Brandon: Biden Compares Trump to Nazi Germany

President Joe Biden likened former President Donald Trump to Nazi Germany during a speech on Friday.

Biden’s dark rhetoric is a recent escalation after establishment media outlets questioned whether he would put greater emphasis on bashing his 2024 political rival.

Speaking at Valley Forge to commemorate the January 6 protest, Biden equated Trump to one of the worst historical regimes.

“Echoing the same exact language used in Nazi Germany, he [Trump] proudly posts on social media the words that best describe his 2024 campaign: “revenge,” “power,” “dictatorship.”

Biden cited a “word cloud” the Daily Mail created to depict terms that respondents associated with Trump, and that Trump re-posted.

“There’s no confusion about who Trump is and what he intends to do,” he added.

READ MORE