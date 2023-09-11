Danish Actor Laughs at Journalist Asking About Lack of Diversity in 18th-Century Danish Drama

Mads Mikkelsen's response to a woke journalist questioning about diversity in a movie based in 1750s Denmark Europe. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/K65vrt0GW2 — Michael Doudy (@MichaelDoudy) September 8, 2023

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen laughed at a journalist who asked about the lack of diversity in the actor’s latest movie — the 18th-century historical drama The Promised Land, which recently had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

During a press conference for the movie, a Danish reporter noted that the movie’s cast is “entirely Nordic” and therefore has a “lack of diversity” — at which point, Mikkelsen broke out in laughter and replied, “What are you on to? From the get-go?”

The journalist, whose name and affiliation remain unclear, proceeded with the rest of his question, saying the lack of diversity could hurt the movie’s chances at the Academy Awards. (This year’s Oscars race is the first to apply the Academy’s new diversity quotas, which impact only the best picture category.)

“I’m just curious — it’s not because of artistic reasons, it’s because of a lack of diversity, that this can’t compete in that competition. Are you worried about it?” the reporter asked.

Mikkelsen retorted: “Are you? I’m serious and honest, because you’re putting us on the spot, so you answer the question.”

The Promised Land director Nikolaj Arcel jumped in with a reply that appeared to be at least half joking.

READ MORE