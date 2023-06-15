Daniel Penny, the former Marine indicted for killing homeless man Jordan Neely during a subway confrontation last month, will be arraigned in Manhattan Supreme Court on June 28, the borough district attorney’s office said Thursday.

The 24-year-old former infantry squad leader will appear before Judge Maxwell Wiley to answer one charge of second-degree manslaughter and another charge of criminally negligent homicide.

If convicted, he could face a total of 19 years behind bars.

A grand jury sitting in Manhattan voted yesterday to indict Penny about six weeks after his caught-on-camera altercation with Neely, a troubled former street performer with a long history of mental illness.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment further.

Penny’s attorneys said that although they respected the decision, they were “fully committed” to clearing their client’s name.

“We’re confident that when a trial jury is tasked with weighing the evidence, they will find Daniel Penny’s actions on that train were fully justified,” Steven Raiser, of the law firm Raiser & Kenniff, said in a statement.

