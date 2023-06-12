On Sunday, Daniel Penny spoke out for the first time regarding the incident in which he had placed Jordan Neely into a chokehold on a New York City subway in May, saying he was “trying to protect passengers” from the homeless man that was making violent threats.

Penny explained the circumstances surrounding the incidident. He had taken the uptown F train, and said that he saw a man get on the train at the Second Avenue stop, only a few stops after Perry, who was coming home from school.

“He appeared to be on drugs,” Penny said. “The doors closed and he ripped his jacket off and threw it at the people sitting down to my left. I was listening to music at the time and I took my headphones out to hear what he was yelling.

“The three main threats that he repeated over and over were ‘I’m going to kill you,’ ‘I’m prepared to go to jail for life,’ and ‘I’m willing to die.”

