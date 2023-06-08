As former Marine Daniel Penny watched an erratic homeless man allegedly threaten to murder terrified passengers on a New York City subway — including women and children — he said he felt a moral obligation to act.

Years earlier, he had internalized the message of late civil rights activist Eli Wiesel who spoke to his high school class about the Holocaust after the students read “Night,” the author’s autobiographical account of Nazi death camps.

“One of the overall messages that he talked about was that good people did nothing,” Penny told Fox News Digital. “It’s a lesson that I carry with me to this day.”

Penny, 24, dragged Jordan Neely, 30, to the floor of a northbound F train on May 21, and put him in a chokehold that was caught on cellphone video. Neely ended up dead.

READ MORE