The hit HBO series “The Last of Us” portrays a zombie apocalypse caused by a fungal infection that hijacks human brains.

Back in the real world, there’s an emerging fungal threat rampaging through the United States, a new study warns — one that doesn’t turn humans into zombies, but does endanger lives.

Candida auris has surged across the nation since the first case occurred in 2013, researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in the March 20 issue of the Annals of Internal Medicine.

The yeast easily spreads through touch, is difficult to clean away, and can remain viable on surfaces for months, noted lead researcher Dr. Meghan Lyman, a medical officer in the CDC’s Mycotic Diseases Branch.

While it’s innocuous to healthy people, C. auris can cause severe and life-threatening infections in people whose immune systems have been compromised by other illnesses.

The percentage of dangerous infections caused by C. auris has increased every year in the United States, from a 44% increase in 2019 to a 95% increase in 2021, the new study found.

