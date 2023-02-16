Breitbart

A South Dakota Democrat lawmaker called a conservative organization “extremist” for believing two-parent households with married mother and fathers are best for raising children. “Extremist group Family Heritage Alliance said this morning that the safest place for kids are in families that have a married mom and dad. What a dangerous and un-American belief,” wrote state Rep. Erin Healy on Monday.

The Family Heritage Alliance describes itself is an organization that “stands with like-minded churches and organizations to help South Dakota become a state where God is honored…religious freedom flourishes… families thrive… and life is cherished.” The organization’s website also states that “the marriage of a man and a woman and their ability to raise their children is foundational to the strength of a nation.”

