Dan Goldman Admits Politics Behind Hunter Biden Sweetheart Plea Deal: Says Grant of Immunity Was Meant to Protect Biden From Prosecution by ‘Vindictive’ Trump

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), a former Trump impeachment prosecutor, gave a stunning explanation for why U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss gave Hunter Biden immunity in a failed plea agreement last month on tax and gun charges: To protect Biden from prosecution by a “vindictive” Donald Trump should he win the 2024 presidential election–thereby confirming that politics is indeed playing a role in decisions by Weiss and Attorney General Merrick Garland who appointed Weiss as special counsel on Friday in the Hunter Biden case. Goldman made his remarks Sunday morning on CNN’s State of the Union in an interview with host Jake Tapper.

The immunity deal, which was buried in the fifteenth paragraph of the gun charge diversion agreement, read:

“The United States agrees not to criminally prosecute Biden, outside of the terms of this Agreement, for any federal crimes encompassed by the attached Statement of Facts (Attachment A) and the Statement of Facts attached as Exhibit 1 to the Memorandum of Plea Agreement filed this same day. This Agreement does not provide any protection against prosecution for any future conduct by Biden or by any of his affiliated businesses.”

