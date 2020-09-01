Fox News:

A Dallas man is accused in the killing of his wife and two children after allegedly shooting them Monday morning for being too loud, according to a report.

Fox4News.com, citing an arrest affidavit, reported that James Webb, 57, got into an argument with his wife over a headache. He “was tired of all three of the victims yelling and telling him that there was nothing wrong with him, so he shot them,” the affidavit said.

Dallas police officers found the bodies of three people in an apartment after a man called an alarm company and said he had killed his wife and two children, police said.

Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez said Webb was taken into custody by officers who arrived at the scene. He was booked into the Dallas County jail on a capital murder charge without bond pending an appearance before a magistrate. Public records list no attorney for him.

Chanel Lockhart, who lives across the hall, told the station the last time she saw Webb’s wife “she was getting groceries out of the car and the boys were helping her. You would never think that he would do that. And she had a heart. She was so sweet to everybody.”

Police said the three people who were killed had been shot.

“This is a horrible scene,” Ramirez said.

