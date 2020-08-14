Daily Citizen – Focus on the Family:

On August 11, Judge Mary Brown gave complete medical, psychological and psychiatric care to Dr. Anne Georgulas, who believes her eight-year-old son James Younger is really a girl named “Luna.”

The ruling takes away a joint managing conservatorship with the boy’s father, Jeffrey Younger. That outcome gave both parents a say in the boy’s upbringing, while this latest twist in the ongoing custody battle leaves Georgulas free to raise her son as a girl.

The case received national attention last fall when a jury ruled, 11-1, that the mother should have sole conservatorship over James and his twin brother, Jude. Judge Kim Cooks overturned that verdict, giving both parents a say in the boys’ medical treatment.

According to LifeSiteNews, Cooks “found that Georgulas was overly affirming in instances when James supposedly showed a desire to be a girl, including taking him to LGBTQ parades, buying him dresses and fake hair, and enrolling him in kindergarten as a ‘girl’ named ‘Luna’.”

Georgulas appealed, filing motions to have the decision overturned and Cooks recused from the case. In December 2019, another hearing was held. Cooks was replaced with Judge Brown, who presides over the 301st Judicial District Court of Dallas County. She decided to uphold joint custody in January 2020.

The ruling was appealed again by Georgulas in July. According to the Facebook page “Save James,” a website dedicated to keeping James from social and medical transitioning to look like a girl, Georgulas asked for:

Exclusive control of the two boys’ education and medical, psychological and psychiatric care.

Jeffrey Younger to pay all attorney’s fees.

A court order forcing the two boys and their father into counseling, at the cost of $5,000 a month, with Georgulas choosing the counselors

