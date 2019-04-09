DALLAS MORNING NEWS:

Thousands of asylum-seeking children could be headed to Dallas as the federal government looks to relieve pressure on a bloated immigration system and overwhelmed nonprofit shelters along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has contacted Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins to gauge the county’s willingness and ability to house some migrants as shelters along the border become overwhelmed by the number of asylum seekers vying to stay in the U.S.

Jenkins said his office received a letter from HHS Regional Director Fred Schuster, informing him that Dallas was being scouted as a possible shelter location.

“I let him know that we are ready, willing and able to help out these kids,” Jenkins said. “I asked him to let us do our part.”

A HHS spokesperson confirmed that the Office of Refugee Resettlement in HHS’ Administration for Children and Families is assessing vacant properties in Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston for “potential future use as state-licensed permanent shelter locations for unaccompanied alien children.”