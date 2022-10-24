The 30-year-old man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two Dallas hospital employees was on parole and had been given permission to be at the medical facility for the birth of a child, a Texas prison official said Sunday.

Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez has a lengthy criminal history that FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth looked into. He had an active ankle monitor at the time of the shooting.

Hernandez was granted leave to be with his “significant other” at Methodist Dallas Medical Center during her delivery Saturday, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokeswoman Amanda Hernandez. She said he had been sentenced to prison for aggravated robbery and was released on parole last October but did not provide additional details on the circumstances of the shooting.

Hernandez and a female suspect attacked a woman who was returning home from work, according to a 2015 indictment obtained by FOX 4. The victim had her hands taped together and tape put over her eyes while Hernandez took her phone, car, and $3,000 in cash from a school fundraiser. The victim sustained a broken nose and a fractured eye.

