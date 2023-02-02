The Washington Times

Large flightless bird, once native to Mauritius, went extinct centuries ago

Dallas-based startup Colossal Biosciences, the first company to specialize in “de-extinction,” the use of genetic engineering technology to bring back hybridized clones of extinct species, announced $150 million in new funding Tuesday devoted to bringing back the dodo. The company also has plans to bring back the wooly mammoth and a fox-like predatory marsupial, the thylacine or Tasmanian tiger. If successful, the specimens will be reintroduced into the wild and returned fully to the ecosystem. “Colossal is a new symbol for hope in species preservation and conservation. Their de-extinction achievements are making it possible for ecosystems to return to their intended state, which is an incredible breakthrough in biodiversity,” said Colossal investor Erik Anderson. The dodo was a flightless bird native to the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius, off the coast of Madagascar. Made known to the wider world by marooned Dutch sailors on the island in 1598, the dodo had no fear of humans due to the lack of native predators on the island. By 1662, the dodo was extinct, its ground-level nests an easy target for introduced, invasive species like the pig, rat, and crab-eating macaque.

