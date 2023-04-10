The Dalai Lama has apologized following outcry over him kissing a young Indian boy on the lips and asking him to “suck” his tongue.

The Dalai Lama asked a little boy to suck his tongue and not one mainstream news outlet is asking what the heck is going on here. This is pedophilic, abusive and totally sick. pic.twitter.com/n16lDgONhg — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 10, 2023

The spiritual leader’s office released a statement on Monday after footage of the bizarre interaction, which occurred last month during an event for India’s M3M Foundation, went viral on social media.

The statement said he “wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,” according to CNN.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras,” the statement read, also saying he “regrets” the interaction.

The leader of Tibetan Buddhism, Tenzin Gyatso, was hosting students and members of the foundation at his temple in Dharamshala, India, where he lives in exile.

In the video, the boy approaches the microphone and asks, “Can I hug you?”

