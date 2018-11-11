NY POST

An elderly Manhattan couple out for some Saturday afternoon shopping collided with a straphanger dashing to make a train — and the results were deadly. The jostling, a daily underground hazard, happened on the downtown No. 3 platform at 34th Street-Penn Station as Kurt Salzinger and his wife Deanna Chitayat got off the subway around 3 p.m. on their way to Macy’s. “A guy rushing, running to meet the train swiped Kurt, like pushed him and me,” Chitayat said. “[Kurt] … fell on the platform and lay there like a dead man, not moving.”

