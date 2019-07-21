Breitbart:

The Daily Beast published an article Sunday accusing Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Mariano Rivera of “secret far-right politics,” solely on the basis of the fact that he is a Christian who supports the State of Israel.

The story, by Robert Silverman, is titled, “Inside Baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera’s Secret Far-Right Politics.”

But there is no evidence of “secret far-right politics” in the article.

Instead, there is just an extensive recounting of Rivera’s support for Israel.

Silverman says that despite the admiration the legendary New York Yankees closer has received from fans, he has “served at the pleasure of a racist president, taken part in thinly veiled propaganda on behalf of an apartheid government in Israel, and gotten chummy with outright bigots and apocalyptic loons.”

The accusation of “serving” President Donald Trump appears to refer to Rivera’s support for the administration’s programs to fight opioid abuse and promote physical fitness, and for appearing in photographs with the president.