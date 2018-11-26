THE SUN:

A DAD who knocked out a drunk who urinated on his fence and tried to goad him into a fight will not be prosecuted in a victory for common sense.

The man, who hasn’t been named, was filmed punching the topless intruder to the ground as he tries to defend his home.

Cops today confirmed the dad will not be prosecuted over the October 22 incident in Bushey, Herts, after the drunk decided not to press charges.

A spokeswoman for Hertfordshire Police said: “An officer visited the victim of this incident on November 7.

“After chatting with the officer, the victim has decided that he did not want to support police action against the alleged offender, so the investigation has been finalised in line with force policy.

“However should the victim’s wishes change, we would of course re-open the investigation.”

The shocking footage starts with the pair locked in a dispute, as the man is accused of peeing on the dad’s property.

He is told to move on, but refuses and begins goading the dad into a fight.

The dad responds: “Will you move on? I can’t do this in front of my kids, are you mental?”

His wife calls the police and the dad’s children can be heard crying in the background – but the younger man, who is clearly drunk, then takes off his shirt and tries to taunt him into a fight.