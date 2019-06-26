NEW YORK POST:

A man with a knife stabbed a dad 18 times in front of his teenage son because he was blocking the aisle on a train to London, a court heard today.

Lee Pomeroy was killed the day before his birthday as his 14-year-old son watched, just minutes after boarding the train.

The 51-year-old allegedly was knifed to death on Jan. 4 by Darren Pencille after an argument, when the accused allegedly said, “Ignorance is bliss.”

The court heard that Pencille, 35, may have made comments to Pomeroy and his son because they were in his way as he moved down the carriage.

Passengers reported hearing Pencille call Pomeroy derogatory names, with the dad saying, “You shouldn’t have humiliated me in front of my kid,” the court was told.

Pencille is alleged to have said, “You touch me, you touch me and see what happens at the next stop,” adding, “I dare you, I dare you. Put your hand on me, because it won’t end nicely.”