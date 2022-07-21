An Oregon father of two was gunned down in a suspected road-rage incident last week after he accidentally splashed windshield wiper fluid on a passing BMW, according to his partner.

Dennis Anderson, 45, and Brandy Goldsbury, 46, were traveling from the beach in Lincoln City on the Oregon coast back to their home in Tigard around 8:30 p.m. July 13 when they spotted a black BMW 3 Series trying to pass them, according to reporting in The Oregonian.

Goldsbury told the paper that her partner sprayed wiper fluid on the windshield of their car, and that some of the liquid may have landed on the BMW.

“I was just like, ‘Ignore him, he’s just having a bad day,’” she recalled telling Anderson of the other motorist.

The BMW sped away, but a few miles later, at a rest area near Otis, Goldsbury said, she and her partner spotted the same car parked on the side of the road.

